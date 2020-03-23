The St. Louis Science Center is using social media to provide links to other science resources such as the Smithsonian, science demonstrations (launching a bottle into the air with gases, just like a rocket) and observations on the night sky. Staff members even "let a velociraptor out" to meet a few of his descendants — the chickens in the outdoor GROW exhibit — using the shade-throwing hashtag #NotJustPenguins.

Valerie Schremp Hahn Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Valerie Schremp Hahn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today