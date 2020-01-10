60: St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities

The Sister Cities program was created out of a desire to bring about international understanding, two cities at a time. One of the oldest partnerships in the organization is the relationship between St. Louis and Stuttgart, Germany, which was forged in 1960.
Located in the southern part of Germany about 100 miles north of Lichtenstein, Stuttgart was officially founded more than 1,000 years ago, though settlements date back to A.D. 90. Some claim the automobile and the motorcycle both were invented there, and it remains a major hub of automobile manufacturing and high-tech industry.
Over the past six decades, St. Louis and Stuttgart have enjoyed visits and exchanges from each other's political, business, academic, cultural and sports groups.
This anniversary year will be celebrated with the 2020 Winter Ball Karneval on Feb. 15 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet, complete with representatives from Stuttgart and music and German food.
