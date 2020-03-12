St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Chorus: 'The Damnation of Faust'

When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Those who enjoy a good pact-with-the-devil story now and again won't want to miss the most famous of them all, Goethe’s “Faust.” Berlioz’s musical version of "The Damnation of Faust” features the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Chorus under the direction of Amy Kaiser and the St. Louis Children’s Choirs with artistic director Barbara Berner. The score includes a cast of four voices, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Marguerite, tenor Michael Spyres as Faust, bass John Relyea as Méphistophélès and baritone Anthony Clark Evans as Brander. With SLSO music director Stéphane Denève on the podium, this should be an infernal show. By Eric Meyer