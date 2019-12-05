When 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$67.50; $10 for children with purchase of an adult ticket • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Many people associate the holidays with baroque music. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra aims to please with five selections by Handel and Bach this weekend. Richard Egarr conducts from the harpsichord Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks” and his own compilation of the “Water Music,” along with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 and more. The featured soloists are all homegrown, an outstanding group comprising violinists Kristin Ahlstrom and Angie Smart and flutist Andrea Kaplan. By Sarah Bryan Miller