St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

John Williams is the master of melody, even if the melody is for an ... evil character. Can Williams lure you to the dark side? Hear your SLSO perform the themes for the Empire's Darth Vader and the villainous Boba Fett at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on Jan 23-26.

When 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$71.50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The post-Christmas animated Disney classic has become a tradition at Powell Hall. This year, it’s the tuneful 1992 hit “Beauty and the Beast,” winner of an Oscar for best original musical score; hearing that score performed live by the SLSO should be a treat. Norman Huynh conducts. By Sarah Bryan Miller

