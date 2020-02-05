St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s 9th

When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Choral,” is one of those soul-stirring, universally recognized masterpieces. This weekend, SLSO music director Stéphane Denève will lead the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and Orchestra in three performances, with soloists Ellie Dehn, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Issachah Savage, tenor; and Davóne Tines, bass-baritone. The program opens with “Silent Night Elegy” by Kevin Puts, an SLSO co-commission. By Sarah Bryan Miller