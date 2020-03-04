St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bolero
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bolero

Meet Stephane Deneve, the new music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Stephane Deneve embraces leading his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by wearing his own St. Louis Cardinal jersey on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the annual free concert in Forest park. 

When 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Bolero is back! And so is virtuoso saxophonist Timothy McAllister to perform the U.S. premiere of Connesson’s saxophone concerto “A Kind of Trane.” As the name implies, the piece is a tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane. In addition to Connesson and Ravel, the program includes John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” Honegger’s “Pacific 231” and Roussel’s Symphony No. 3. SLSO music director Stéphane Denève conducts what should be a wild ride this weekend at Powell Hall. By Eric Meyer

 

