When 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$68 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
This weekend’s concerts by Stéphane Denève and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra offer an impressive mixture of music: a world premiere (“Venit Illuminatio” by Aaron Jay Kernis), an established masterpiece (the Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms) and one of the world’s greatest violinists (Gil Shaham, performing Bartók’s Violin Concerto No. 2). Your ticket to Friday morning’s coffee concert includes coffee and doughnuts. By Sarah Bryan Miller