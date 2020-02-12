St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7

  • 0
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

This weekend, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents a program of otherworldliness. Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 is one of his famous “cathedrals in sound” that carry the listener away. It’s been matched with Sofia Gubaidulina’s “Offertorium,” with Latvian violinist Baiba Skride, who has championed the work, returning to the SLSO as soloist. It will all be led by conductor Rafael Payare, in his SLSO debut. By Sarah Bryan Miller

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports