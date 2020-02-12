St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
This weekend, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents a program of otherworldliness. Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 is one of his famous “cathedrals in sound” that carry the listener away. It’s been matched with Sofia Gubaidulina’s “Offertorium,” with Latvian violinist Baiba Skride, who has championed the work, returning to the SLSO as soloist. It will all be led by conductor Rafael Payare, in his SLSO debut. By Sarah Bryan Miller