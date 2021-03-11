St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Livestream: Strauss, Prokofiev and Mozart

This livestreamed chamber music concert, a first for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, features Franz Hasenöhrl’s chamber arrangement of Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel,” Sergei Prokofiev’s quintet in G minor and W.A. Mozart’s divertimento. SLSO creative partner Tim Munro and associate principal oboist Phil Ross will discuss the afternoon’s program in a pre-concert conversation at 2:15 p.m.; a link to the discussion will be included in the order confirmation email. By Eric Meyer