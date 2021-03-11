 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Series: Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and Walker
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Series: Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and Walker

  • 0
Brad Williams, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Brad Williams in 2014 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn.

 Photo by John Davisson, Invision/Associated Press
SLSO

From left: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians Xiaoxiao Qiang, Jessica Cheng, Jonathan Chu, Jennifer Humphreys, Alvin McCall, Andrew François, Asako Kuboki and Andrea Jarrett perform in November 2020 for a virtual concert.

When Through April 10 • Where slso.orgHow much $15 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Recorded on its new 4K cameras, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s digital concert series continues with Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” Concerto, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings.” Walker, the first African American to receive the Pulitzer Prize for music, wrote “Lyric” when he was only 24. The piece was originally titled “Lament” and was composed shortly after the death of his grandmother. It was previously performed by SLSO musicians as part of its digital “Songs of America” series, which highlights the diversity of voices in American music. By Eric Meyer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports