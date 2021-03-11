St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Series: Stravinsky, Tchaikovsky and Walker

Recorded on its new 4K cameras, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s digital concert series continues with Igor Stravinsky’s “Dumbarton Oaks” Concerto, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings” and George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings.” Walker, the first African American to receive the Pulitzer Prize for music, wrote “Lyric” when he was only 24. The piece was originally titled “Lament” and was composed shortly after the death of his grandmother. It was previously performed by SLSO musicians as part of its digital “Songs of America” series, which highlights the diversity of voices in American music. By Eric Meyer