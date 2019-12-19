St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Home Alone’
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Home Alone’

When 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $38-$70 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Back by popular demand: Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 hit “Home Alone” made him a star. The Christmas classic will get the “in concert” treatment for two performances by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Joshua Gersen, the SLSO will accompany the movie on the big screen. The Webster University Chorale, directed by Trent A. Patterson, joins the orchestra for the occasion. By Sarah Bryan Miller

Sports