When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève and composer-conductor John Williams are friends. That turned out well for the SLSO and patrons: Williams agreed to visit St. Louis for a one-night-only concert of some of the iconic film scores from his half-century career, sharing the podium with Denève. Williams has been nominated for 51 Oscars, so you can expect to hear highlights from the music that helped make movies like the “Star Wars” series, “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Superman” and “Schindler’s List” so special. The concert is sold out, but there are often turnbacks to be had. By Sarah Bryan Miller