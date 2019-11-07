St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Here's inspiration for college seniors working on a thesis: Prokofie... v wrote his First Piano Concerto for his graduation performance so the judges wouldn't know if he was performing it badly - it won first prize. Simon Trpčeski performs it w/the SLSO Nov 22-23. https://qoo.ly/zzn7a2
When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$83 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The legendary Japanese organist, harpsichordist and conductor Masaaki Suzuki, founder and musical director of the Bach Collegium Japan, is famously choosy about where and what ensembles he’ll conduct. This weekend, he’ll be conducting the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and Orchestra at Powell Hall in Mozart’s Mass in C minor, an unfinished work with a lot to recommend it. That includes the soloists: sopranos Carolyn Sampson and Joanne Lunn, tenor Zachary Wilder and bass-baritone Dashon Burton. Haydn’s Symphony No. 48, “Maria Theresia,” fills out the program. By Sarah Bryan Miller