St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: New Year’s Eve

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
John Williams is the master of melody, even if the melody is for an ... evil character. Can Williams lure you to the dark side? Hear your SLSO perform the themes for the Empire's Darth Vader and the villainous Boba Fett at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on Jan 23-26.
When 7:30 p.m. Tuesday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $45-$125 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
One of the best ways to ring in the new year is to do it early, at Powell Hall: You don’t know exactly what you’ll hear until you get in the door, but it’s always worthwhile. This year’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will be led by SLSO music director Stéphane Denève, who’s planning to maintain the tradition of great music, fun surprises and a little stand-up comedy. By design, the concert starts early and ends early, so that patrons can go on to other functions, or home to hit the sack before it gets late. Don’t wait to order tickets; this concert always sells out quickly. By Sarah Bryan Miller