When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$88 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” is a favorite in the symphonic repertoire, and rightly so: The composer really does paint pictures in sound. (And a couple of them are pretty funny.) Conductor Marcelo Lehninger will lead the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in “Pictures” this weekend, along with Hindemith’s “Concert Music” and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Simon Trpčeski as soloist. By Sarah Bryan Miller