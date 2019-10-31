When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$115 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
This weekend’s subscription concerts by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra all have a cinematic connection. They begin with two 20th-century American pieces. The first is Samuel Barber’s beautiful, familiar “Adagio for Strings,” heard in movies including “Platoon” and “Amélie.” The second is the Violin Concerto by John Williams, with James Ehnes as soloist. The program concludes with the great Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” by Camille Saint-Saëns, the conclusion of which may blow you out of your seat. (The main theme of the final movement was borrowed by composer Nigel Westlake for the movie “Babe”: Cue the singing mice.) By Sarah Bryan Miller