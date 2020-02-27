St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Schubert, Beethoven

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
St. Louis is in for a brassy weekend as one of its favorite guest conductors, Nicholas McGegan, leads the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra program featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist Seong-Jin Cho at the Steinway. Also on the program is Schubert’s 5th and Haydn’s symphony No. 3, the “Hornsignal.” By Eric Meyer
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter