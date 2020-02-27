St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Schubert, Beethoven
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Schubert, Beethoven

  • 0
guest conductor Nicholas McGegan

Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan 

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$93 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

St. Louis is in for a brassy weekend as one of its favorite guest conductors, Nicholas McGegan, leads the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra program featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist Seong-Jin Cho at the Steinway. Also on the program is Schubert’s 5th and Haydn’s symphony No. 3, the “Hornsignal.” By Eric Meyer

 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports