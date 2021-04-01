St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Seasonal Wonder’

When 7:30 p.m. April 1, 11 a.m. April 2-3 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra continues its live spring season with Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral” and a “musical zoo,” the hilarious and hyper-allusive “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns, featuring pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung. Seating is limited to 300, and masks are required. By Eric Meyer