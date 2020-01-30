St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Sleeping Beauty’

When 10:30 a.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$112 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider and pianist Saleem Ashkar will make their respective debuts with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra this weekend. On the program are a trio of standards: Schumann’s “Manfred” Overture, Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” Suite. In an exciting new development, you can purchase a ticket for a child for just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket — and if you arrive early, you can catch a photo opportunity with a princess. By Sarah Bryan Miller