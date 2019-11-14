St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
The Riverfront Times called Friday's SLSO Crafted Concert "the best... happy hour in town." Great food and drinks from 12 vendors, great music from your SLSO, great conversation with friends and musicians before and after - all for $30. Tickets still remain!
When 6:30 p.m. Friday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
This concert is something new: a casual, come-as-you-are happy hour event. Your ticket includes a seat, adult (or otherwise) beverages and appetizers. The concert will last about an hour and includes the world premiere of “Venit Illuminatio (Toward the Illumination of Colored Light)” by Aaron Jay Kernis and the Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms. After the performance, you can chat with music director Stéphane Denève and musicians of the SLSO. By Sarah Bryan Miller