St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Songs, Prayers and Rituals’

On March 26, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra music director Stéphane Denève will conduct the first live concert at Powell Hall since November. The concert features four pieces for strings, three of which are SLSO debuts. The program begins with Bach’s Double Violin Concerto featuring the SLSO performance debut of Stephanie Childress, the orchestra’s new assistant conductor, and SLSO associate principal second violinist Kristin Ahlstrom. The concert also includes the first SLSO performances of three works: two by living Estonian composers and a third by Dmitri Shostakovich. Seating is limited to 300 for these hourlong, socially distanced concerts with no intermission. This is the first of eight weekends of live concerts. By Eric Meyer