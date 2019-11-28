When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$87.50, $10 for children with purchase of an adult ticket • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The holiday season is officially upon us, with many programs devoted to music, both sacred and secular, associated with Christmas and other December celebrations. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra begins its (considerable) share of those programs with three performances of Tchaikovsky’s complete music for “The Nutcracker” ballet this weekend, conducted by Andrew Grams in his SLSO debut. There won’t be any dancing, but there will be special lighting, designed by Luke Kritzeck, and the St. Louis Children’s Choirs will perform. By Sarah Bryan Miller