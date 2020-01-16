St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Thibaudet plays Liszt

When 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$83 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Music director Stéphane Denève, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra perform a program this weekend filled with music of Romantics and plenty of great tunes. There’s the waltz-filled score of the Suite from “Der Rosenkavalier” by Richard Strauss and the beauty of the “Siegfried Idyll” by Richard Wagner. Thibaudet takes on the challenges of Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour” gets its SLSO premiere. By Sarah Bryan Miller