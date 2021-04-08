 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Welcome, Stephanie’
0 comments

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Welcome, Stephanie’

  • 0
Live music returns to Powell Hall

Associate conductor Stephanie Childress makes her performance debut with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on March 26, 2021, at Powell Hall. It was the SLSO's first in-person performance at Powell since November.

When 7:30 p.m. April 9-10, 3 p.m. April 11 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

On the heels of her St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance debut a few weeks ago, new assistant conductor Stephanie Childress takes the podium at Powell Hall for the first time this weekend. The program reflects her British roots with Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” and Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn.” Czech composer Antonín Dvorák’s “Serenade for Strings” rounds out the program. By Eric Meyer

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports