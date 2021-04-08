St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Welcome, Stephanie’

When 7:30 p.m. April 9-10, 3 p.m. April 11 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$50 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
On the heels of her St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance debut a few weeks ago, new assistant conductor Stephanie Childress takes the podium at Powell Hall for the first time this weekend. The program reflects her British roots with Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” and Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn.” Czech composer Antonín Dvorák’s “Serenade for Strings” rounds out the program. By Eric Meyer
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter