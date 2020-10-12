St. Louis Symphony Orchestra resumes in-person concerts at Powell Hall this month, along with a chamber music festival Oct. 28-Nov. 8 and additional chamber concerts Nov. 12-21.

Stéphane Denève and the SLSO: Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” • 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 3 p.m. Oct. 18

Stéphane Denève and the SLSO: Richard Strauss’ “Metamorphosen,” Dvořák’s “Serenade for Winds,” Takashi Yoshimatsu’s “And birds are still …” • 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$45 • More info slso.org

