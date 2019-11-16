The SLSO begins with three performances of Tchaikovsky’s complete music for “The Nutcracker” ballet on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 30-Dec. 1; $15-$87.50), conducted by Andrew Grams in his SLSO debut. The St. Louis Children’s Choirs will perform, and Luke Kritzeck will contribute special lighting designs.
Wynton Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra return for “Big Band Holidays” (Dec. 4; $45-$115). Richard Egarr conducts from the harpsichord for “Baroque Fireworks” (Dec. 6-8; $15-$67.50); violinists Kristin Ahlstrom and Angie Smart and flutist Andrea Kaplan are soloists in selections by Bach and Handel that include Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks” and Egarr’s own compilation of the “Water Music.”
There are six chances to attend one of the most beloved traditions in St. Louis, the Mercy Holiday Celebration (Dec. 13-15; $30-$68). Stuart Malina will conduct the SLSO, vocalist Rachel Potter and the Holiday Festival Chorus. Santa Claus will make an appearance before each performance and at intermission; tell him your wish list, and pose for photos.
“A Gospel Christmas” is back for two performances (Dec. 18-19; $34-$65). Kevin McBeth conducts this year’s soloist, the young Kennedy Holmes (“The Voice”) of Florissant, the In Unison Chorus and the SLSO in gospel renditions of holiday favorites.
Joshua Gersen conducts the SLSO in the live score for the 1990 hit “Home Alone” (Dec. 20-21; $38-$65) while the movie plays on the big screen above. The Webster University Chorale, directed by Trent A. Patterson, will contribute vocals.
After Christmas, the SLSO performs the score for Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” (Dec. 27-28; $35-$65), while the movie plays overhead. The film won the Oscar in 1992 for best original score. Norman Huynh conducts.
This year’s BMO Wealth Management New Year’s Eve Celebration (Dec. 31; $45-$125) will be led by SLSO music director Stéphane Denève, who’s planning to maintain the tradition of great music, fun surprises and a little comedy. By design, the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends early, so patrons can go on to other functions. Don’t delay; this concert always sells out quickly.
Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org