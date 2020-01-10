140: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has come a long way since it was founded 140 years ago as the St. Louis Choral Society. It’s one of the best symphony orchestras in the world, appearing regularly at Carnegie Hall (and frequently finding its performances on New York critics’ year’s-best lists), winning acclaim on European tours and garnering seven Grammy Awards.
The SLSO has had some distinguished music directors, including, most recently, Leonard Slatkin, Hans Vonk, David Robertson and, taking his post just last September, Stéphane Denève. Each has brought his own strengths, interests and refinements to the orchestra.
Today the SLSO offers not just its superb classical concert series at Powell Symphony Hall, but everything from movies (with the orchestra playing the soundtrack) to children’s concerts to pop artists. In churches, schools, hospitals and other venues in the wider community, the orchestra reaches thousands of people with chamber music performances. The SLSO is truly an integral part of its region.
— Sarah Bryan Miller