St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra: Sibelius, Rachmaninoff and Dukas

When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, in its 50th-anniversary season, performs Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” along with Dukas' “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” on Sunday at Powell Hall. The featured soloist, violinist Anna Zhong, won the annual concerto competition. SLSO conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin founded the Youth Orchestra in 1970 as the then-assistant conductor of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Made up of about 100 student-musicians, ages 12 to 22 from 40 regional schools, the SLSYO is currently under the direction of Gemma New. It has provided more than 2,000 young instrumentalists with exceptional training, preparing alumni for a variety of professions, including six members who are now part of the SLSO itself. By Eric Meyer
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter