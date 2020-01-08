When 3 p.m. Saturday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
Over the last half century, the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra has provided an exceptional music education experience for more than 2,000 young musicians. This Saturday afternoon, a combined orchestra made up of current YO members, YO alumni, teachers of YO members and current members of the SLSO will come together in a free concert that will touch on glories past and present of the region’s second-best orchestra. Led by Kevin McBeth, the group will perform works by Shostakovich, Sibelius, Brahms and John Williams, and then, with the audience, enjoy cupcakes and Champagne in the foyer. By Sarah Bryan Miller
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter