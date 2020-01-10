50: St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra

Founded in 1970 by Leonard Slatkin, the then-assistant conductor of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra has gone on to great things. Made up of about 100 student musicians from across the region, ages 12 to 22, the SLSYO has competed in Europe and the United States, provided more than 2,000 young instrumentalists with outstanding training and produced some members of the SLSO itself, as well as other orchestras. It’s the second-best band in town.
Under the baton of SLSO resident conductor Gemma New (or, occasionally, the music director of the SLSO), the YO performs three concerts each season at Powell Symphony Hall. You couldn’t ask for a friendlier ticket price: Tickets for all seats are free, with just a $1 handling fee each.
Members of the Youth Orchestra — along with alumni, teachers and current members of the SLSO — kick off their golden anniversary year with a free concert, cupcakes and Champagne on Jan. 11.
— Sarah Bryan Miller
When 3 p.m. Jan. 11 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-534-1700 or slso.org
Sarah Bryan Miller • 314-340-8249
Classical music critic
@sbmillermusic on Twitter