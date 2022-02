When 8 p.m. Feb. 11 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

The 12th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition will feature young singers, musicians, dancers and acrobats competing for nearly $50,000 in prizes, cash awards and college scholarships. Tickets are required and available through MetroTix. By Calvin Wilson