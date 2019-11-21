When 8:45 a.m. Thursday • Where Starts on Market Street at 20th and travels east to Broadway • How much Free • More info christmasinstlouis.org
Downtown’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features more than 130 entries, including floats, giant helium-filled balloons, restored antique cars and firetrucks, and marching bands from across the region. And, as he does every year, Santa ushers in the holiday season at the end of the parade. The parade will be broadcast live on KMOV (Channel 4). By Valerie Schremp Hahn