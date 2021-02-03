St. Louis unemployment rate jumps to 6.2%

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate jumped to 6.2% in December as the number of people looking for work rose sharply.

The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been just 4.9% in November. St. Louis remains below the national unemployment rate, which was 6.7% in December.

December marked the first uptick in unemployment here since April, when pandemic-related layoffs pushed the rate to 11.6%. The area's job market recovered steadily for six months, but St. Louis County's renewed indoor dining ban contributed to a metro-wide loss of 1,900 jobs in December.

A large number of St. Louisans also re-entered the labor market in December. The area's labor force — the total number of people working or looking for work — rose by 18,407, or 1.3%, between November and December.

Those numbers, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are not seasonally adjusted. The December workforce total represented a drop of 2.5% from the same month in 2019, compared with a larger 4% drop as of November.