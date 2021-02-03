 Skip to main content
St. Louis unemployment rate jumps to 6.2%
St. Louis unemployment rate jumps to 6.2%

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate jumped to 6.2% in December as the number of people looking for work rose sharply.

The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been just 4.9% in November. St. Louis remains below the national unemployment rate, which was 6.7% in December.

December marked the first uptick in unemployment here since April, when pandemic-related layoffs pushed the rate to 11.6%. The area's job market recovered steadily for six months, but St. Louis County's renewed indoor dining ban  contributed to a metro-wide loss of 1,900 jobs in December.

A large number of St. Louisans also re-entered the labor market in December. The area's labor force — the total number of people working or looking for work — rose by 18,407, or 1.3%, between November and December.

Those numbers, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are not seasonally adjusted. The December workforce total represented a drop of 2.5% from the same month in 2019, compared with a larger 4% drop as of November.

The BLS counted 85,580 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in December, an increase of 36,851 or 76% from a year earlier.

The unemployment and labor-force numbers come from a BLS survey of households. A separate employer survey showed metro St. Louis losing 63,800 jobs in 2020, the worst calendar-year loss in more than 30 years.

