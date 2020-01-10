30: St. Louis Water Garden Society

Their love of pretty ponds brought a small group together 30 years ago. Since then, membership in the St. Louis Water Garden Society has grown to about 100. Its members plant and maintain the water lilies at the Jewel Box in Forest Park, meet monthly to learn about maintaining or enhancing their water gardens, and offer an annual Pond-a-Rama, a tour of people's ponds in the metro area.
Pond-a-Rama is in its 25th year and takes place in June with tickets available to the public. It may feature between 20 and 50 ponds, depending on submissions. Members also get together in September for a private Tiki Tour, in which they tour the ponds at night.
"I think (water gardens) look beautiful in the yard," said board member Tonya Summers, who has been a member for 25 years. She and her husband own a garden center. "You can grow so many different kind of plants in a water garden."
Members are not required to own a pond; simply having interest and appreciation for them is enough to join.
— Aisha Sultan
