The St. Louis Wind Symphony returns for its first live performance in a year and a half with the first of its season’s “Dance”-themed concerts. On the program are John Barnes Chance’s “Incantation and Dance,” Ron Nelson’s “Courtly Airs & Dances,” as well as works by Marin Ellerby, James Colonna, Julie Giroux, Jerry H. Bilik and John Philip Sousa. By Daniel Durchholz