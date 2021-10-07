When 3 p.m. Oct. 10 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much Free • More info 314-935-9231; stlwindsym.org
The St. Louis Wind Symphony returns for its first live performance in a year and a half with the first of its season’s “Dance”-themed concerts. On the program are John Barnes Chance’s “Incantation and Dance,” Ron Nelson’s “Courtly Airs & Dances,” as well as works by Marin Ellerby, James Colonna, Julie Giroux, Jerry H. Bilik and John Philip Sousa. By Daniel Durchholz