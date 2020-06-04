St. Louis Zoo: June 13

The St. Louis Zoo will open June 13, limiting access to indoor exhibits such as the herpetarium and insectarium, institute free online timed ticket sign-ups and require face masks for those older than 9. Ticket sign-ups open June 8.
“Keeping our animal and veterinary care staff safe and protected is the best measure to keep our animals safe and at minimal risk of exposure to a virus that we know very little about,” zoo President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner said.
