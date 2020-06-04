St. Louis Zoo: June 13
St. Louis Zoo: June 13

Most work continues at St. Louis Zoo despite coronavirus

A group of Transcaspian urials at the St. Louis Zoo, frolic without a public audience on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in their habitat. The closure of the zoo due to the novel coronavirus pandemic does not stop the ongoing work necessary at the living attraction. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The St. Louis Zoo will open June 13, limiting access to indoor exhibits such as the herpetarium and insectarium, institute free online timed ticket sign-ups and require face masks for those older than 9. Ticket sign-ups open June 8.

“Keeping our animal and veterinary care staff safe and protected is the best measure to keep our animals safe and at minimal risk of exposure to a virus that we know very little about,” zoo President and CEO Jeffrey Bonner said.

