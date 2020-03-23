You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Zoo

St. Louis museums and institutions online

Here’s what local institutions are doing online to reach visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

The St. Louis Zoo encourages followers on social media (stlzoo.org/socialmedia) or at stlzoo.org/blog. The zoo will share stories and photos during the closure using the hashtag #bringthestlzootoyou, including pick-me-ups such as virtual kisses from sea lions and harbor seals and a video of keepers letting Humboldt penguins visit with penguins and puffins. The zoo recently launched Monkey Mania (#StlZooMonkeyMania, stlzoo.org/monkeymania), an interactive bracket in which voters' favorite monkey species can advance from the Arboreal Eight, through the Forest Four and to the Final Round. Plus, there’s always the Penguin Cam (stlzoo.org/penguincam). Need we say more? 

