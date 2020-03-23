The St. Louis Zoo encourages followers on social media (stlzoo.org/socialmedia) or at stlzoo.org/blog. The zoo will share stories and photos during the closure using the hashtag #bringthestlzootoyou, including pick-me-ups such as virtual kisses from sea lions and harbor seals and a video of keepers letting Humboldt penguins visit with penguins and puffins. The zoo recently launched Monkey Mania (#StlZooMonkeyMania, stlzoo.org/monkeymania), an interactive bracket in which voters' favorite monkey species can advance from the Arboreal Eight, through the Forest Four and to the Final Round. Plus, there’s always the Penguin Cam (stlzoo.org/penguincam). Need we say more?

