St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Zoo

St. Louis Zoo camp

At the St. Louis Zoo's Camp Kangazoo, students observe animals. 

 

Check out summer camp at the St. Louis Zoo, where campers see and touch live animals, attend a Sea Lion Show, learn about conservation, hop aboard the Zooline Railroad and more.

1 Government Drive; stlzoo.org/summerprograms; 314-646-4544

Backyard Conservation Camp: Helping Animals Here at Home • Four-day program for students entering 3rd-4th grades. June 1-4. Ages 8-10, $220.

Senior Marine Biologist Camp • Four-day program for students entering 8th-9th grades. June 1-4. Ages 13-15, $220.

Camp KangaZoo: Super Survivors • A four-day camp experience that includes a Thursday overnight for students entering 1st-6th grades. June 8-11. Ages 6-12, $245.

SCC-College for All Kids

Get ready for a summer filled with rocket launches, robot wars and cool experiments. 

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville; stchas.edu/learnforlife; 636-922-8233

American Girl — Christmas in July • Experience the Christmas traditions of Felicity, Kirsten, Samantha, Molly and Kit. July 13-17. Ages 7-12, $179.

Yoga Kids  • Experience meditation, mindfulness techniques, yoga, craft-making, and healthy snack preparing. July 27-31. Ages 10-14, $129.

DIY Room Decor  • Are you ready to have the coolest room in your house? Aug. 3-7. Ages 9-14, $139.

Simply Math and Reading

Camp for students entering grades 4-6 focused on coding, critical thinking and math contest problems.

463 Lafayette Center, Manchester; simplymath.com; 636-256-0022

Coding, Critical Thinking, Contest Problems • June 8-25 or July 14-Aug. 11. Ages 9-11, $350.

Sporting St. Louis Soccer Camps

Soccer camps for children ages 4-14 focusing on developing their soccer skills.

12525 Sportport Road, Maryland Heights; sportingstl.com; 314-514-7417

Sporting St. Louis Soccer Camp Session 1 • A great all-around camp for boys and girls. June 15-18. Ages 10-14, $130.

SPORTSe

GIRLS University is an all girls summer camp  focusing on self-esteem, self-respect, self-confidence, self-worth and self-awareness.

7401 New Florissant Road; iamsportse.org; 314-201-3640

GIRLS University • All girls summer camp. June 8-July 31. Ages 6-16, $650. 

St. Charles Parks and Recreation Department — Summer Fun Day Camp

This Summer Fun Day Camp Program provides a fun and entertaining environment through the work week. Campers will be supervised at all times with a counselor to camper ratio of 1:10. For all field trips and pool times they use a ratio of 1:5.

1900 Randolph Street, St. Charles; stcharlesparks.com; 636-949-3372

Summer Fun Day Camp-Blanchette • Day Camp. May 26-29, and every week through Aug. 14. Add on a splash zone camp pool time for $70 a week. Ages 6-14, $140.

Summer Fun Day Camp-Wapelhorst • Day Camp. May 26-29, and every week through Aug. 14. Add on a splash zone camp pool time for $70 a week. Ages 6-14, $140.

St. Louis Arc

The St. Louis Arc is a nonprofit, United Way agency that provides support and services to more than 3,500 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

1177 North Warson Road; slarc.org; 314-817-2226

Artist in You Session I • Make a variety of art. May 11-June 22. Ages 18-99, $85.

Bowling Weekday • Bowl during the week. June 3-Aug. 5. Ages 18-99, $90.

Ukulele Club • Learning an instrument. June 15-Aug. 3. Ages 16-25, $100.

 

