St. Lunatic burger at Hi-Pointe

The St. Lunatic burger will be offered for $12 at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In on Saturday for Pi Day, or 3.14 Day. Photo courtesy of Green Olive Media.

The St. Lunatic burger will be available for $12 at both locations of the Hi-Pointe Drive-in on Saturday until they sell out. The St. Lunatic is a combination of all the best (or worst, if you want to fight about it) St. Louis foods: a single cheeseburger, barbecue pork steak, toasted raviolis, Red Hot Riplets chips and provel cheese, all sandwiched between two small Imo’s pizzas. The Hi-Pointe is located at 1033 McCausland Avenue and 634 Washington Avenue.

