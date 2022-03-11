‘Stéphane Conducts the Firebird’

Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” is one of the towering works of the 20th-entury classical canon. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, led by music director Stéphane Denève, presents that famous work, based on a Russian fairy tale, along with other pieces whose origins are in the world of myth and legend: the world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s “Goddess Triptych” (commissioned by the SLSO), Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Egyptian” piano concerto, featuring soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; and Paul Dukas’ “La Péri.” By Daniel Durchholz