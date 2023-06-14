Michael was a senior American noncommissioned officer and chief clerk of the Allied Military Government of Rome, Fifth Army during World War II. During the course of the war, he was awarded three Bronze Stars for meritorious services in support of combat operations in Italy from October 24, 1943 to May 2, 1945.
Staff Sergeant Michael F. Amantea, U.S. Army
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plans for luxury hotels, helicopter rides, and a golf course in Augusta are on hold, dead or delayed, according to a Hoffmann Family of Compan…
“Keep showing up and expecting it to be different and it keeps not being different," says starter Adam Wainwright after Reds run off with 4-3 win.
Editorial: Republicans around the country are spinning misleading accounts of what’s going on. With the echoes of Jan. 6, 2021, not that far i…
Victims of a former Kirkwood family law attorney who falsified dozens of court documents confronted the lawyer on Monday and recounted the "ni…
The Cardinals losing streak extended to four games after a series-clinching loss to the Giants. The benches cleared in the fourth inning.