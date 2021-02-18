Stage, Screen and Ken Bone

Comedian Nikki Glaser ($1,000) is a Cameo natural, delivering what seem like improvised stand-up bits. One birthday greeting begins by thanking the male recipient for liking female comics (“Get in there in the YouTube comments and defend us, buddy”) and builds to a deranged lullaby. In a message to a father-to-be, she works out the likely date of conception and, uh, proceeds from there.

You can’t watch any sample videos from Cedric the Entertainer ($200), but the comedian has maintained a five-star average over more than 300 customer reviews.

Bourbon, Missouri, native turned Broadway star Taylor Louderman ($55) will introduce both herself and her “Mean Girls” alter ego Regina George. She might also sing you “Happy Birthday.” The Sklar Brothers ($70) score you two comics’ worth of greetings, with occasional goofy riffs.

And, yes, inevitably, red-besweatered undecided 2016 voter Ken Bone is on Cameo. Among several birthday greetings, I also saw Bone provide some marriage advice: Ignore the cliché “never go to bed angry” with your spouse. You are more likely to be calm and settle your argument in the morning.

I’ll have to ponder Bone’s advice for a bit. At $25, it’s at least cheaper than couples therapy.