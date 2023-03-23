91, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 19, 2023. Son of the late John J. and Catherine, nee Kochner; beloved husband of Florence Stalley, nee Kausch; dear father of Barbara (Dan) Kovarik and Laurie (Charles Swatske) Hartig; devoted grandfather to Sara (Justin) Hennessey, Laura (Jason) Thomas, Rebecca Kovarik, Jeffrey (Lisa) Hartig, Jamie (Mike) DeLallo, Jackie (Matt) Burress; cherished great-grandfather of Jack, Luke, and Emma Hennessey; Madeline, Olivia and Nicholas Thomas; Jacob, Isabelle, Madison, and Eliana Hartig; Andrew and Owen DeLallo, and Natalie Burress. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Georgia Stalley and a sister Lucille McGinnis Krause. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael (Patricia) Kausch as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services: Vis: 4 to 6 p.m., Thur., March 23, at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons County Chapel, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, 63129. Mass: Fri., March 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., 63129. Interment will be in Sunset Memorials Gardens, St Louis, Mo. www.ziegenheinfuneralh ome.com