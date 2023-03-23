91, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 19, 2023. Son of the late John J. and Catherine, nee Kochner; beloved husband of Florence Stalley, nee Kausch; dear father of Barbara (Dan) Kovarik and Laurie (Charles Swatske) Hartig; devoted grandfather to Sara (Justin) Hennessey, Laura (Jason) Thomas, Rebecca Kovarik, Jeffrey (Lisa) Hartig, Jamie (Mike) DeLallo, Jackie (Matt) Burress; cherished great-grandfather of Jack, Luke, and Emma Hennessey; Madeline, Olivia and Nicholas Thomas; Jacob, Isabelle, Madison, and Eliana Hartig; Andrew and Owen DeLallo, and Natalie Burress. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Georgia Stalley and a sister Lucille McGinnis Krause. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael (Patricia) Kausch as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services: Vis: 4 to 6 p.m., Thur., March 23, at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons County Chapel, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, 63129. Mass: Fri., March 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., 63129. Interment will be in Sunset Memorials Gardens, St Louis, Mo. www.ziegenheinfuneralh ome.com
Stalley, Al F.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett and two of his deputies were being held Friday in jail in neighboring Washington County, accused of "criminal…
Neighbors said Kenny Simpson was the menace of their cul-de-sac for more than a decade: He punched his own father in the face. He hit golf bal…
Wainwright, on the eve of being named officially the starter for opening day at Busch, injured his groin while working out before Team USA's t…
A St. Charles woman who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead Monday night inside a Maryland Heights apartment.
The St. Louis Cardinals, with an eye toward opening day, announced on Wednesday a series of changes on the field and in the kitchens.