STAT OF THE DAY

7-3O n this date in 2011, Nelson Cruz became the first player in postseason history to hit a game-ending grand slam as the Rangers defeated the Tigers, 7-3, in 11 innings in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
— Associated Press
Molina and Pujols single in final at-bats of their careers, but a lack of offense elsewhere, notably from Arenado and Goldschmidt, cost Cardinals in wild-card loss to Phillies.
All 178 parishes will hold two “listening sessions” about plans for merging or closing Catholic church operations.
“There's just so much magic going on with Albert and Yadi ...” Adam Wainwright said, “I just thought that with those two guys here, what they were bringing to the table, I felt like we were going to win it for them, you know?”
A spat between a mayor and a wedding venue is disrupting the peace found in the hilly, picturesque land where Wildwood meets Franklin County.
Where will ESPN "College GameDay" go Saturday, Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? The top five sites ranked.
For the Cardinals’ front office, there must be an impetus to improve. Because we saw what can happen when you win the division, but are the third-best division winner.
MLB has announced the start times for each of the Cardinals' first three playoff games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
All-Star closer Helsley, pitching through an injured finger, walks two, hits one, and invites six-run ninth inning by Philly to upend Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1.
Asking All-Star Ryan Helsley to handle a multiple-inning save proved costly in the St. Louis Cardinals' Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies hold Arenado and Goldschmidt hitless with runners on base and not even late singles by Pujols and Molina can rescue Cardinals from 2-0 loss.
