STAT OF THE DAY

7-3O n this date in 2011, Nelson Cruz became the first player in postseason history to hit a game-ending grand slam as the Rangers defeated the Tigers, 7-3, in 11 innings in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

— Associated Press

