STAT OF THE DAY

115 Through Wednesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames have been short-handed 115 times this season, tied for second-most behind Edmonton (116). St. Louis has been short-handed the fewest times at 65.

— Associated Press

