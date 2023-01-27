 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAT OF THE DAY

  • 0
STAT OF THE DAY

61 Seattle's 6-1 victory over Vancouver was not only the first for the Kraken over the Canucks in the team's two-year history, but also gave the Kraken 61 points in 47 games — surpassing the team's point total from last season. — Associated Press Oliver Bjorkstrand >

