60On this day in 2016,Klay Thompsonhad 60 points, an NBA season high and the most by a Golden State player in more than 42 years, as the Warriors whipped the Indiana Pacers 142-106. Thompson scored 40 by halftime in just 18-plus minutes. He had a career-best 60 points through three quarters and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period.