STAT OF THE DAY

81 On this date in 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers' 122104 victory over the Raptors. The 81 points are the second most in a game in league history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 in 1962
— Associated Press
Interviews for Bally Sports Midwest's lead Cardinals job are taking place this week.
A two-alarm blaze engulfed Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, in the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
'MLB is on the case,' says Cardinals ownership about the possibility its broadcast partner, Bally Sports Midwest, is part of a struggling parent company.
Rockwood parents sent emails to administrators, made public records requests, built private Facebook groups and wrote anonymous blog posts leveling accusations against board members, administrators and program providers. The allegations sometimes focused on what parents called "divisive" teaching.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, has long targeted the tax.
Ferguson-based Emerson is making a play to buy a Texan company, despite rebuffs from its leadership, in a $7.6 billion deal.
Learn more about St. Louis Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker, Gordon Graceffo, and Michael McGreevy.
Police on Tuesday announced they've arrested a man they believe shot and killed another man who was breaking into his car at a gas station in Soulard.
The Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes could be affected by a snowstorm, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Single mom who was evicted wins case over landlord who locked her out, took all her possessions.
