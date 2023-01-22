STAT OF THE DAY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
81 On this date in 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers' 122104 victory over the Raptors. The 81 points are the second most in a game in league history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 in 1962

— Associated Press

