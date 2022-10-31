STAT OF THE DAY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
62 Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's 62 shootout wins are the most in NHL history. Fleury stopped Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in Sunday's shootout to beat the Blackhawks.

